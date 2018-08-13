Print This

Academic Minute: Perceptions of Risk and Sea-Level Rise

By

Doug Lederman
August 13, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Washington College Week, Aaron Lampman, an associate professor in the department of anthropology, examines why many coastal residents don't accept the idea that rising sea levels are affecting their communities. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

