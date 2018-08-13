Print This

Northwestern Professor Accused of Harassment Quits

Colleen Flaherty
August 13, 2018
A professor of journalism at Northwestern University who has been on leave since February, after 10 former students and co-workers accused him of harassment, will not be returning to campus, a campus spokesperson confirmed Friday, according to the Chicago Tribune. Alec Klein, the professor, allegedly touched and made inappropriate sexual comments to students and colleagues. He was also accused of bullying behavior. Jonathan Yates, Northwestern spokesperson, said in a statement that the university “takes seriously all complaints that are brought to its attention and investigated those allegations promptly and thoroughly, following established university procedures.”

An investigation into Klein's conduct was completed in June, Yates said, and as of Friday, Klein was “no longer employed by Northwestern, and will not be present on Northwestern’s campus or attend any university events.” Klein, who directed the Medill Justice Project, and who has previously denied the harassment allegations against him, said via email that he’d voluntarily resigned “because I believe it is in the best interests of all involved as I pursue other endeavors.”

