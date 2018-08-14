Former Liberty U Professor Denies Plagiarism Allegations

Facing allegations of repeat plagiarism, Timothy Clinton, a former professor of counseling and pastoral care at Liberty University and a member of President Trump’s evangelical executive advisory board, denied academic misconduct through a spokesperson. Clinton remains president of the American Association of Christian Counselors. Jimmy Queen, a spokesperson for Clinton at the association, said via email that Clinton “has a zero-tolerance policy for plagiarism.”

Clinton has written “countless articles and dozens of books, totaling hundreds of thousands of pages,” Queen said, and “some of those works have involved more of his direct involvement than others since he has often been assisted by graduate students or research associates.” Queen offered explanations for various instances of alleged plagiarism, including “posting errors via some third party partners,” a “former employee whose work did not meet our quality standards” and a “co-authored work,” the latter being a devotional book that is under an immediate editorial review. He said Clinton retired from Liberty last year.

Some academics have recently publicly called into question Clinton’s published work. Warren Throckmorton, a professor of psychology at Grove City College, blogged about Clinton’s alleged plagiarism, factual errors and lack of citation, and later accused Clinton of deleting some of the articles initially referenced. Archived versions of Clinton’s writing, most of which initially appeared on Medium and the association's website, are available here. Liberty declined comment on the allegations, saying Clinton is no longer employed there.