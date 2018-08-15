Title
Maryland Strength Coach Fired
The University of Maryland at College Park has fired Rick Court, a football strength and conditioning coach and one of the athletics staffers accused of perpetuating an abusive culture in the program.
The move comes two months after a freshman football player died following his collapse during sprint workouts.
Athletics Director Damon Evans announced Tuesday at a news conference that the university had “parted ways” with Court, who had been named in an ESPN report detailing a “toxic” culture in Maryland football. Court will receive a six-figure settlement from Maryland. Yahoo, citing a source close to the settlement, reported that he would be paid $315,000.
Head Coach DJ Durkin and other staffers were placed on leave after the ESPN story appeared Friday.
Current and former players and staffers alleged that Court, Durkin and others were verbally abusive and intimidating -- players reported having small weights thrown at them, and one player said he was made to eat until he vomited.
At the news conference, Maryland president Wallace Loh said the institution learned about these allegations from the media. The ESPN story came after the death in June of 19-year-old Terps offensive lineman Jordan McNair, reportedly from heatstroke after a workout in May.
Athletic staffers “misdiagnosed” McNair’s symptoms and did not treat him for heat-related illness at the time, officials said at the press conference. Staffers did not take McNair’s temperature or give him a cold-compress bath.
An attorney representing McNair's family has said Durkin should be fired “immediately” for his role in overseeing the workout. Baltimore attorney William H. Murphy Jr., who also represented the family of Freddie Gray, on Sunday said Durkin and his coaching staff showed “complete indifference” to McNair's struggles to complete sprints at the May 29 practice, The Baltimore Sun reported.
Loh said the university takes “legal and moral” responsibility for the mistakes made by athletics training staffers. He said university officials met with McNair’s family to apologize and committed to never putting another athlete at risk. He also announced a new, four-person independent commission charged with investigating the football program.
“You can motivate people, push them to the limit, without engaging in bullying behavior,” Loh said.
Maryland's season begins Sept. 1.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Topics
College Pages
Colleges mentioned here
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!