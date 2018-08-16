Print This

Academic Minute: GIS and Victims of Domestic Violence

Doug Lederman
August 16, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Washington College Week, Rachel Durso, assistant professor of sociology at Washington College, describes using data points to bring help to domestic violence victims in isolated areas. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

