Maryland System Takes Control of Football Probe

By

Scott Jaschik
August 20, 2018
The University System of Maryland Board of Regents announced Friday evening that the system has taken over the investigation of a student death and the culture of the football program at the system's College Park campus.

Officials at College Park had said that a commission would evaluate the program, but the system is now taking over that investigation. "Today’s actions will allow the USM to provide guidance from the findings of the investigations to all system institutions," said a statement from the system. The announcement followed a four-hour special meeting of the board.

The death of a football player in June was followed more recently by a devastating report by ESPN detailing a "toxic" culture in the football program. The report indicated that football players endured an environment in coaches hurled small weights at them, along with insults. In one case a player said he vomited after the coaching staff forced him to overeat.

Earlier this week a football strength and conditioning coach resigned.

