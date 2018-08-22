Print This

$120 Million Gift to Colorado Medical Campus

Scott Jaschik
August 22, 2018
The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus has announced a $120 million gift from the Anschutz Foundation to support research and faculty recruitment. The gift is the largest ever to the campus.

