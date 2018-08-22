Title
2 New England Colleges Placed on Probation
By
The accreditor for New England has placed two independent nonprofit colleges on probation, it said recently.
The two institutions are the College of St. Joseph, a career-oriented liberal arts institution in Rutland, Vt., and Newbury College, which offers associate and bachelor's degrees in Brookline, Mass. Both were placed on a probation period of up to two years for failing to meet a standard on institutional resources.
The Commission on Institutions of Higher Education at the New England Association of Schools and Colleges voted on both probations at a June 28 meeting, then announced them this month. St. Joseph president Jennifer Scott said in an Aug. 15 joint press release that the college is working aggressively to solve all issues. Newbury president Joseph Chillo said in an Aug. 20 joint press release that his college “is finding it necessary to explore new financial and collaboration models to ensure that students can continue to receive a high-quality educational experience.”
St. Joseph made news this spring when it flirted with closure but ultimately decided to remain open. Newbury, meanwhile, was one of the colleges to say it would grant full credit to students transferring from the closing Mount Ida College.
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!