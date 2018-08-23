Print This

Academic Minute: Patience Across Cultures

By

Doug Lederman
August 23, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, C. Dominik Güss, professor of psychology at the University of North Florida, discusses how different European countries vary in the way they define patience. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

