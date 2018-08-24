Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Woody Guthrie, Charles Schulz and a Comic Book

By

Doug Lederman
August 24, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Edward Shannon, a professor of literature at Ramapo College of New Jersey, discusses an interesting moment in comic book history connecting these historical figures. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

A Woman’s Education:
Remembering Jill Conway
Higher Ed Solutions for Rural Students
Caution: No Trigger Warning!

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

100 and 200 Level Courses
I'm Number One! And You Are Too.
The Attention Problem
On Hannah Gadsby, Spike Lee and Kwame Anthony Appiah
Rebranding Your School: When Is the Time Right?
The Other Use of Standardized Tests

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top