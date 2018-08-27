Labor Disputes at Political Science Event Hotels

The American Political Science Association (APSA) issued a statement Friday addressing expired union contracts at two Boston hotels where APSA conference attendees were planning to stay or hold events at the association's annual meeting starting this week.

Events for the 2018 Annual Meeting and Exposition beginning Aug. 30 are scheduled at the Boston Sheraton, part of the Marriott hotel chain. APSA had also negotiated member rates for conference attendees to stay at Westin Copley Place. The statement noted that APSA includes language in its contracts about the possibility of canceling an event due to labor disputes, but right now there are no plans to cancel the upcoming conference sessions.

“The two sides are in negotiations and further meetings are planned,” the statement read. “We have just learned that there will be picketing on Thursday afternoon and while it is too late for us to relocate events in the affected locations, we ask panel chairs and event organizers to exercise their own best judgment on how and whether to proceed with their event, and to extend understanding to those who opt not to participate.”