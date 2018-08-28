Print This

Academic Minute: Resources and Risk in Entrepreneurial Firms

By

Doug Lederman
August 28, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Babson College Week, Jennifer Bailey, an assistant professor of technology and operations management there, examines how resource management can be key to keeping new companies alive. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

