Foxconn Gives $100M to Wisconsin Madison

Scott Jaschik
August 28, 2018
The electronics company Foxconn on Monday announced a $100 million gift to the University of Wisconsin at Madison. The gift will create the Foxconn Institute for Research in Science and Technology, which will operate throughout the state, in particular working with Foxconn facilities in Wisconsin.

