$160M Gift to Yale for Natural History Museum

Scott Jaschik
August 30, 2018
Yale University has announced a $160 million gift from Edward P. Bass to support the renovation of the Peabody Museum of Natural History. The gift is believed to be the largest ever to a natural history museum in the United States.

Browse other gifts to colleges and information about capital campaigns in Inside Higher Ed's fund-raising database.

