5 U of Manitoba Faculty Members Under Investigation

Colleen Flaherty
September 10, 2018
Five faculty members at the University of Manitoba in Canada are being investigated for misconduct, three of them for alleged sexual harassment or assault, the Winnipeg Free Press reported. President David Barnard announced last week that sexual violence won’t be tolerated and confirmed that multiple investigations are in process. He did not name the accused. According to the Free Press, Steve Kirby, professor of music, left Manitoba last year amid multiple student reports of sexual harassment. "I’m here to apologize to students who have experienced such inappropriate behavior. I’m sorry. I’m deeply sorry," Barnard reportedly said in a news conference last week.

Two of the faculty members currently under investigation are on leave, a university spokesperson said. One of the five investigations involves allegations of sexual assault and personal harassment. Two others involve alleged sexual assault and sexual harassment. One involves alleged sexual harassment and two more cases involve allege human rights violations. Jakob Sanderson, president of the campus students’ union, said, "I think it's clear over the past several years this university has done a poor job of being as transparent and accountable as possible to students. That's something that needs to improve -- and I'm glad that they're willing to recognize that now, and it's an opportunity for us all to move forward."

