Another College Cuts Ties to Nike

Following the College of the Ozarks' Wednesday announcement that it would cut ties with Nike, some other universities are reconsidering their contracts with the athletics apparel company after it debuted its latest “Just Do It” campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick is featured on billboards, commercials and apparel with the slogan “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything,” in reference to his decision to kneel during the national anthem before football games to protest police brutality against black people. He remains an unsigned free agent since beginning his protest in 2016.

Truett McConnell University said in a statement Friday that they will no longer purchase or carry athletic apparel by Nike, “an athletic company that uses someone to market their products who ‘mocks our troops.’”

“If Nike chooses to apologize to our troops and to our law enforcement officers, then -- and only then -- will TMU reconsider their brand,” Emir Caner, university president, said in a press release.

Liberty University is considering dropping the brand, but will decide after university officials have had a conversation with Nike about contract termination clauses and “what they’re trying to accomplish” through the Kaepernick campaign, the News and Advance reported.

“If the company really has animus toward police officers, or if they’re intentionally disrespecting our flag, our veterans, our national anthem, as part of some mission of the company and using their resources to do it, then why deal with them when there are plenty of other good athletic companies out there,” Jerry Falwell Jr., university president, told the News and Advance. “On the other hand, if they are just trying to make money off the attention that former quarterback Colin Kaepernick has been receiving then we understand that that’s just marketing and we’ll probably overlook it.”