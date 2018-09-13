Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Women of Color in STEM

By

Doug Lederman
September 13, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight: Krystle Cobian, a doctoral student in higher education and organizational change at the University on California, Los Angeles, explains why what happens after graduation can help keep women on the STEM career path. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Ronell Case and the Catholic Church
Democratizing the American University
Leaving So Soon?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Online as Backup
3 Things That Someone New to the CTL World Should Know
An Interview with Ai Addyson-Zhang - Entrepreneurial Social Media Educator
Data and Judgment; Hurricanes and Student Retention
Live from Michigan
Business Schools, Online Education and Brands

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top