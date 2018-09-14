Print This

ACT Announces Retest Over Glitches

Scott Jaschik
September 14, 2018
The first ACT which was exclusively computer based at international testing centers, given last weekend featured glitches that prevented some students from taking the exam. ACT has now announced that it will repeat the test September 29 for those who were unable to take the test as scheduled. Those who were unable to take the test as scheduled will not be charged.

ACT officials said that they did not know how many students were unable to take the test, but that a "large majority" had been able to do so.

