Print This

Title

Professor Facing Charges After Shooting Self on Campus

By

Colleen Flaherty
September 17, 2018
Comments
 
 

Mark J. Bird, a professor of sociology emeritus at the College of Southern Nevada, faces felony weapon charges after he shot himself in the arm in a campus bathroom late last month, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. A witness told police that Bird said he'd shot himself in protest of President Donald Trump, but no additional details were available. A spokesperson for the college did not say what disciplinary actions, if any, it would take in the case, according to the Review-Journal. A court hearing is scheduled for Bird this week.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Rankings Must Reconsider
Alumni Giving Rates
Distant Early Warning
The Ronell Case and the Catholic Church

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Decline of Humanities Enrollments and the Decline of Pre-Law
Applying 'Winners Take All' To Higher Ed
The Admissions Two-Step
Disabled in Grad School: Informal Accommodations
3 Questions for the Director of BU's Digital Education Incubator

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top