Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Bragging on Social Media

By

Doug Lederman
November 16, 2018
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Erin O’Mara, associate professor and director of the graduate program in general psychology at the University of Dayton, explains being a braggart might not be the best way to get more friends. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Learning for a Lifetime
Why Colleges Should Require
Faculty Diversity Statements
The Community We All Choose to Build

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Attendance Policies
Take Your Scholarship Public
Obama-ism Beats Trump-ism
Will America's Future Resemble the California Described In 'State of Resistance’?
Innovation and Disruption Within Student Information Systems
Incompletes

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top