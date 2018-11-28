Print This

U California Researchers Form Union

Colleen Flaherty
November 28, 2018
Academic researchers within the University of California System voted to form a union affiliated with United Auto Workers, they announced this week. The 5,000-member union of researchers who are not faculty members or postdoctoral fellows filed representation petitions with California’s Public Employment Relations Board in September, with about two-thirds supporting unionization, according to the UAW. The state board must certify the union before collective bargaining can begin.

