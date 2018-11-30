Print This

Another Case of Eating While Black

Colleen Flaherty
November 30, 2018
A professor at Virginia Commonwealth University is not teaching after he allegedly called campus security on black adjunct professor eating breakfast in a classroom last month, NBC 12 reported. Caitlin Cherry, an adjunct who has since been hired as a full-time professor through 2020, according to NBC 12, was sitting eating in her assigned classroom when another, unnamed professor, looked inside. Shortly after, campus security arrived and questioned Cherry, who happened to be wearing her university ID badge. A campus equity office reportedly investigated the incident and found that no laws were broken. But the professor will not be teaching for the rest of the semester, according to News 12. Michael Rao, university president, said in an all-campus memo that when “our core values of diversity and inclusion are impinged upon for some of us, then every one of us loses an opportunity for growth, learning and success.”

