Predatory Publications Researcher Will Return to Teaching

By

Colleen Flaherty
December 10, 2018
Comments
 
 

Derek Pyne, an associate professor of economics at Thompson Rivers University, in British Columbia, will return to teaching next month after being banned from campus, the CBC reported. Pyne, who was suspended last year for a series of shifting reasons, says he was being retaliated against for researching his colleagues’ involvement with predatory publications. Pyne says he met with administrators this week about his return to duties, but that the university still owes him two weeks’ back pay.

