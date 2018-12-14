Print This

Academic Minute: Cellular Senescence

Doug Lederman
December 14, 2018
Today on the Academic Minute, Ekin Atilla-Gokcumen, assistant professor of chemistry at the University at Buffalo, explores senescence and one gene that stops cells from dividing later in life. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

