Roland Fryer Resigns From Econ Association Post

The American Economic Association on Tuesday announced that Roland Fryer resigned from its executive committee. Fryer, the Henry Lee Professor of Economics at Harvard University and faculty director of the Education Innovation Laboratory, was elected to the committee earlier this year. But it soon emerged that he was under investigation for harassment at Harvard. The association said it was previously unaware of the allegations against Fryer and would wait for the conclusion of the investigation to act. The New York Times recently obtained a copy of one investigation that found Fryer had sexually harassed lab workers. Fryer did not respond to a request for comment.