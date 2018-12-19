Print This

Title

Roland Fryer Resigns From Econ Association Post

By

Colleen Flaherty
December 19, 2018
Comments
 
 

The American Economic Association on Tuesday announced that Roland Fryer resigned from its executive committee. Fryer, the Henry Lee Professor of Economics at Harvard University and faculty director of the Education Innovation Laboratory, was elected to the committee earlier this year. But it soon emerged that he was under investigation for harassment at Harvard. The association said it was previously unaware of the allegations against Fryer and would wait for the conclusion of the investigation to act. The New York Times recently obtained a copy of one investigation that found Fryer had sexually harassed lab workers. Fryer did not respond to a request for comment.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Transformative Effects of Prison Education
Let's Stop the Nonsense
Focus on the Students When a College Closes

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Faculty Job Interviews Gone Bad
Seeing Your Work Reflected Back at You
Noses Against Windows
Newbury College, Brookline, and 30 Years of Wealth Concentration
Lab Life Lessons
On Watching “Eighth Grade” With a Ninth Grader

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top