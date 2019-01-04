Print This

Academic Minute: Knitting as Protest

By

Doug Lederman
January 4, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, part of "Best of" Week, Jennifer LeMesurier, professor of writing and rhetoric at Colgate University and recipient of the Best Political Science Segment Award, examined using knitting as a form of protest. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

