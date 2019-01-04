Print This

Title

Public Affairs Schools Launch Diversity Alliance

By

Colleen Flaherty
January 4, 2019
Comments
 
 

Six public affairs schools will launch a Public Affairs Diversity Alliance, they announced Thursday. Their goal is to “encourage and sustain a pipeline” of candidates for faculty positions in criminal justice, policy and public administration. American University’s School of Public Affairs will chair the Public Affairs Diversity Alliance for a two-year term. The five other inaugural members are the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University, the Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan, the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University, the Price School at the University of Southern California, and the Evans School at the University of Washington. Each member institution will hire up to two alliance postdoctoral fellows or visiting scholars annually and will appoint one internal and one external mentor to promote networking and professional development. Other programs will be offered to graduate students to advance their success as future faculty members.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

‘Diploma Mill’
Presidential Spouses and Partners:
Clarifying Expectations
Casting Public Imagination for the Evolving Major

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

When Colleagues Leave
Friday Fragments
A GradHacker’s Favorites of 2018
An Alternative to Paying Your Social Media Interns
Is Innovation Possible in Latin America?
The Collegiality Conundrum

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Do historians miss the ideals of assessment, as some have suggested?

Literature professors outline strategies for attracting more students

College students pushing to ban lewdness on campuses

Author discusses his new book on how writing is and should be taught

Pac-12 conference mulls taking on private equity investors

Appeals court orders long-running Maryland HBCU case back to mediation

When Colleagues Leave | Technology and Learning

Federal shutdown includes agencies that are key supporters of university research

Friday Fragments | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Back to Top