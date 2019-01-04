Public Affairs Schools Launch Diversity Alliance

Six public affairs schools will launch a Public Affairs Diversity Alliance, they announced Thursday. Their goal is to “encourage and sustain a pipeline” of candidates for faculty positions in criminal justice, policy and public administration. American University’s School of Public Affairs will chair the Public Affairs Diversity Alliance for a two-year term. The five other inaugural members are the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University, the Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan, the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University, the Price School at the University of Southern California, and the Evans School at the University of Washington. Each member institution will hire up to two alliance postdoctoral fellows or visiting scholars annually and will appoint one internal and one external mentor to promote networking and professional development. Other programs will be offered to graduate students to advance their success as future faculty members.