Push for Uniform Policy on Sexual Harassment Across Federal Agencies

By

Colleen Flaherty
January 10, 2019
Proposed legislation from the House science committee would require federal research agencies to adopt a common policy on sexual harassment, similar to what the National Science Foundation announced in 2018, Science reported. An identical bill died last year, but this one has bipartisan support. The NSF now requires grantee institutions to tell it when an investigator is found to have engaged in misconduct or is placed on leave pending the outcome of an investigation. 

