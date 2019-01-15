Print This

Academic Minute: Disenchantment of the World

By

Doug Lederman
January 15, 2019
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Doug Challenger, professor of sociology at Franklin Pierce University, looks into how religious thought is trending across the globe. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

