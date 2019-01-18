Title
ABA Renews Proposal to Raise Bar-Passage Standards
The American Bar Association’s accreditation arm plans later this month to make another push to raise the standards for bar-passage rates a law school must meet to retain its recognition.
The proposal would require that 75 percent of a law school’s graduates pass the bar exam in their state. The same proposal was rejected by the ABA’s general assembly two years ago. But the accrediting council has the authority to move ahead with the proposal even without broader support at ABA's Jan. 28 meeting.
“From the standpoint of protecting students, a school should be able to demonstrate it can get at least 75 percent of its students through a licensing exam that is the barrier to what they went and got their degree for,” said Barry Currier, managing director of the ABA’s section of legal education and admissions to the bar. “The goal here is to have a reasonable standard and have every school meet it.”
The proposal would also allow that a school could lose up to 20 percent of a class to attrition without failing ABA standards.
The number of students taking and passing the bar exam has been in decline for several years as the legal education market has contracted. At the same time, critics of legal education have put new scrutiny on programs of poor quality that produce students with serious debt and little chance of succeeding in the legal profession. And the ABA itself has recently cracked down on law programs, issuing more sanctions for programs with low admissions standards.
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Elsevier journal editors resign, start rival open-access journal
UNC, Michigan State show how partisan politics is infiltrating university governance
Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)
Top B-Schools All Report Applicant Declines
Colleges respond as shutdown creates new cost issues for some students
Colleges announce commencement speakers
Survey: Employers Want 'Soft Skills' From Graduates
Liberty University CIO's Side Gig for Michael Cohen
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
Newsletter enrollment
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Almost Done
Please confirm the information below before signing in. Already have an account? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *} {* optInIHE *} {* optIn3rdParty *} {* agreeToTerms *}
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Change Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!