Liberty University CIO's Side Gig for Michael Cohen

John Gauger, Liberty University's chief information officer, worked on a project a few years ago to manipulate two online polls by news sites at the behest of Michael Cohen, President Trump's longtime fixer and personal lawyer, The Wall Street Journal reported. Gauger took on the $50,000 side gig for his digital marketing company, Redfinch Solutions. Cohen reportedly failed to pay most of the bill, however, having handed Gauger a bag of money containing $12,000 in cash and a glove belonging to a Brazilian professional fighter, according to the newspaper.

Liberty is a Virginia-based nonprofit and Christian institution with an online program that is one of the nation's largest. Its president, Jerry Falwell Jr., was an early supporter of then presidential candidate Donald Trump, and he has remained a vigorous and high-profile backer of Trump during his presidency.