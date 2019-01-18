Print This

Title

Liberty University CIO's Side Gig for Michael Cohen

By

Paul Fain
January 18, 2019
Comments
 
 

John Gauger, Liberty University's chief information officer, worked on a project a few years ago to manipulate two online polls by news sites at the behest of Michael Cohen, President Trump's longtime fixer and personal lawyer, The Wall Street Journal reported. Gauger took on the $50,000 side gig for his digital marketing company, Redfinch Solutions. Cohen reportedly failed to pay most of the bill, however, having handed Gauger a bag of money containing $12,000 in cash and a glove belonging to a Brazilian professional fighter, according to the newspaper.

Liberty is a Virginia-based nonprofit and Christian institution with an online program that is one of the nation's largest. Its president, Jerry Falwell Jr., was an early supporter of then presidential candidate Donald Trump, and he has remained a vigorous and high-profile backer of Trump during his presidency.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Reading Mobilization
Bloomberg's Gift and the Role of Endowments
Michael Bloomberg:
Channeling His Inner Johns Hopkins

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Kinda-Sorta Favored Internal Candidate
Identity Work in Grad School
Does 'Bloomberg QuickTake: Disruption's Fallout' Disrupt the Idea of a Book?
Academic Segregation Does Not Create Actual Access
Creating a More Collaborative Higher Education Ecosystem
Guest Post: Avoiding Groundhog Day on Contingent Labor

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Elsevier journal editors resign, start rival open-access journal

UNC, Michigan State show how partisan politics is infiltrating university governance

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

Colleges respond as shutdown creates new cost issues for some students

Coursera expands online courses for health-care professionals

Top B-Schools All Report Applicant Declines

Creating a More Collaborative Higher Education Ecosystem | Higher Ed Gamma

Columbia U Sued for $60M in Harassment Case

Colleges announce commencement speakers

Back to Top