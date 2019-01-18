Print This

Top B-Schools All Report Applicant Declines

Scott Jaschik
January 18, 2019
All of the so-called M7 or very elite business schools reported drops in M.B.A. applications, this year, according to a survey by Poets and Quants. The drops ranged from 2.6 percent at Columbia University to 8.2 percent at the University of Chicago. Despite these drops, the business schools are all reporting stellar statistics on students and graduates.

