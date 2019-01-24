Print This

Title

Academic Minute: States vs. Localities on Nutrition

By

Doug Lederman
January 24, 2019
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, Jennifer Pomeranz, assistant professor of public health policy and management at New York University, discusses why state laws can be important for our health. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Are Journal Editors “Human Subjects”?
Not a False Alarm
Deregulating Apprenticeship

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Green Mountain College
What If Every Class Was a Version of "Music Appreciation?"
Six Steps for a Successful Web Governance Strategy
Negotiating Our Alt-Ac Professional Identities
Price and Cost are Not the Same Thing
Colleges must refresh their degrees with future-looking concepts (opinion)

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Ghent University, in Belgium, embraces new approach to faculty evaluation less focused on quantitati

Green Mountain is latest small college to close

Professor Again Suspended Over Classroom Management

Research documents decline in languages offered over three-year period

Private investment firm behind acquisition of Art Institutes and South University campuses

Gates Seeks Partners to Help Transform Campuses

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

Hundreds Admitted to College in Error

Back to Top