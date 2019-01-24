Print This

Title

Professor Again Suspended Over Classroom Management

By

Colleen Flaherty
January 24, 2019
Comments
 
 

The University of Texas at San Antonio again suspended a professor of biology who made headlines last term for calling the police on a student who was resting her feet on a chair in class. The professor, Anita Moss, is white, while the student she complained about is black, leading some on campus to believe that the incident was racially motivated. A university investigation determined that race was not a factor in Moss’s November police call, but that she overreacted. San Antonio suspended Moss from teaching for the rest of last semester and ordered her complete classroom management training.

Moss returned to the classroom this month but has since been suspended. A university spokesperson declined comment as to why, but MySanAntonio.com reported that some faculty members complained about Moss’s current syllabus, which warned against "placing your legs or feet on the classroom furniture," “reclining in class” and other “disrespectful behavior.” Moss did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Are Journal Editors “Human Subjects”?
Not a False Alarm
Deregulating Apprenticeship

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Green Mountain College
What If Every Class Was a Version of "Music Appreciation?"
Six Steps for a Successful Web Governance Strategy
Negotiating Our Alt-Ac Professional Identities
Price and Cost are Not the Same Thing
Colleges must refresh their degrees with future-looking concepts (opinion)

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Ghent University, in Belgium, embraces new approach to faculty evaluation less focused on quantitati

Green Mountain is latest small college to close

Professor Again Suspended Over Classroom Management

Hundreds Admitted to College in Error

Research documents decline in languages offered over three-year period

New release of 1923 titles a boon to artists, scholars

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

How to improve the quality of higher education (essay)

A look at the data and arguments about Asian-Americans and admissions at elite colleges

Back to Top