Professor Again Suspended Over Classroom Management

The University of Texas at San Antonio again suspended a professor of biology who made headlines last term for calling the police on a student who was resting her feet on a chair in class. The professor, Anita Moss, is white, while the student she complained about is black, leading some on campus to believe that the incident was racially motivated. A university investigation determined that race was not a factor in Moss’s November police call, but that she overreacted. San Antonio suspended Moss from teaching for the rest of last semester and ordered her complete classroom management training.

Moss returned to the classroom this month but has since been suspended. A university spokesperson declined comment as to why, but MySanAntonio.com reported that some faculty members complained about Moss’s current syllabus, which warned against "placing your legs or feet on the classroom furniture," “reclining in class” and other “disrespectful behavior.” Moss did not immediately respond to a request for comment.