Johns Hopkins to Expand in Washington

Greg Toppo
January 28, 2019
Johns Hopkins University will spend $372.5 million to buy a high-profile Washington building that houses the Newseum, with plans to move several D.C.-based graduate programs into the space.

The high-rise building at 555 Pennsylvania Avenue, located between the White House and the U.S. Capitol, will house Hopkins’s School of Advanced International Studies, which has long operated a few miles away in the city’s Dupont Circle neighborhood.

Hopkins will also move graduate programs in business, nursing and arts and sciences to the building, The Washington Post reported. The university says it has about 3,300 faculty, students and staff in D.C.

Hopkins plans to turn the building into “a world-class academic space that can be optimized for current and future research, education and engagement.”

President Ronald J. Daniels told the Post that the move “goes well beyond the symbolism of close proximity to critical corridors of public power,” signaling Hopkins’s “very firm determination to have greater impact on public policy formulation within Washington.”

