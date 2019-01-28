Print This

Study: Mentorship Most Common for Arts and Humanities Majors

Colleen Flaherty
January 28, 2019
A new Gallup and Strada Education Network study of 32,000 current undergraduates at 43 randomly selected institutions found that key experiences associated with positive life outcomes, such as wellbeing and workplace engagement, don’t vary much by gender or race. But the key experience of having a faculty mentor does vary significantly by students’ broad field of study, according to survey results. Arts and humanities majors were substantially more likely than business, natural or social science or engineering majors to strongly agree that they had a professor who made them excited about learning, for example. Such findings “are generally consistent with a previous analysis of corresponding items among alumni with different undergraduate majors,” according to Gallup.

