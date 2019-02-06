Print This

Title

Wright State Cancels Courses, Looks for Replacement Instructors as Faculty Strike Continues

By

Colleen Flaherty
February 6, 2019
Comments
 
 

With its faculty members on strike for a third week, Wright State University is canceling some courses and looking for replacement adjuncts available to work immediately in scores of disciplines. Seth Bauguess, university spokesperson, said via email that “well over 80 percent” of courses continue to meet, and that canceled classes were specialized. “Students will receive further information this week about the layered options they have to stay on track for graduation and course completion,” he said.

Job ads for adjuncts posted this week angered many Wright State professors and their supporters, who argued that the university should be working to end the strike with its current faculty instead of hiring replacement instructors. Wright State’s American Association of University Professors-affiliated faculty union, which is striking over the imposition of a contract that it did not approve, said in a statement that it has negotiated fairly, offering “millions in financial concessions to settle the dispute.” Wright State’s “true agenda is clear -- attack faculty collective bargaining rights,” it said. 

Bauguess said that the university is “looking forward to bringing in more, qualified instructors to provide instruction to our students as we move forward.” Wright State values its professors and has “engaged them in good faith throughout this process,” he said, but the strike does not change the university's “obligations to its students, the taxpayers and our community to continue operating the university.”

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Confronting the Columbus Murals
A President’s Renewed Respect for Tenure
Responding to Intimate Partner Violence and Stalking

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

“I Wasn’t Trained for This.”
Resumes in Translation
7 Questions for Trace Urdan on OPMs
How artificial intelligence can help achieve the promise of personalized learning (opinion)
Hampshire: On the Bus or Off the Bus?
The Case Against Learning Innovation

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Division, investigations, faculty departures… What is going on in Hope College's music department?

U Georgia grad student says he's under investigation for his comments about race now that donors are

Student Comes Home to Find Man Hiding in Her Closet

Advice for students so they don't sound silly in emails (essay)

Professors express concern about comments on blackface incidents in book by leader of a Canadian uni

“I Wasn’t Trained for This.” | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Weighing in on Duke case, experts discuss discrimination against international students and pressure

Ghent University, in Belgium, embraces new approach to faculty evaluation less focused on quantitati

Resumes in Translation | GradHacker

Back to Top