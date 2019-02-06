Title
Wright State Cancels Courses, Looks for Replacement Instructors as Faculty Strike Continues
With its faculty members on strike for a third week, Wright State University is canceling some courses and looking for replacement adjuncts available to work immediately in scores of disciplines. Seth Bauguess, university spokesperson, said via email that “well over 80 percent” of courses continue to meet, and that canceled classes were specialized. “Students will receive further information this week about the layered options they have to stay on track for graduation and course completion,” he said.
Job ads for adjuncts posted this week angered many Wright State professors and their supporters, who argued that the university should be working to end the strike with its current faculty instead of hiring replacement instructors. Wright State’s American Association of University Professors-affiliated faculty union, which is striking over the imposition of a contract that it did not approve, said in a statement that it has negotiated fairly, offering “millions in financial concessions to settle the dispute.” Wright State’s “true agenda is clear -- attack faculty collective bargaining rights,” it said.
Bauguess said that the university is “looking forward to bringing in more, qualified instructors to provide instruction to our students as we move forward.” Wright State values its professors and has “engaged them in good faith throughout this process,” he said, but the strike does not change the university's “obligations to its students, the taxpayers and our community to continue operating the university.”
