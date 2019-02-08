Print This

Title

Analysis of Gains in Higher Ed State Funding

By

Lindsay McKenzie
February 8, 2019
Comments
 
 

State funding for public colleges and universities rose in 43 states this year, compared with increases in 32 states last year.

Moody’s Investors Service reports (paywalled) that the state funding increases are credit positive for the higher education sector, despite many colleges battling slow tuition revenue growth and rising expenses, the report said.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

2020 Visions
The Great Bundling
of Work-Force Development
Are Universities Political?

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Get Me Rewrite!
When a Professor Moves to an OPM
So, What Do You Do?
Developing the Practice of Curiosity
WTF Is Going on at Wright State?
Limbo

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Cambridge economist uses unusual approach to oppose Brexit

UNC Chapel Hill interim chancellor appointment dredges up questions about academic freedom and sport

Large donation to a small community college changes the outlook on fund-raising by two-year institut

WTF Is Going on at Wright State? | Just Visiting

Tenure is again at risk in Iowa, which saw a major threat to academic freedom over margarine during

How to write an effective diversity statement (essay)

VMI and University of Richmond face questions about yearbook photos with blackface

So, What Do You Do? | GradHacker

Judge backs Christian group in dispute with University of Iowa

Back to Top