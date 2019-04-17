Print This

Report on Potential for Boot Camps

Lindsay McKenzie
April 17, 2019
Coding boot camps have the potential to dramatically change the landscape of postsecondary education and training, a new report concludes.

"Betting on Bootcamps" was published this week by the Clayton Christensen Institute, a nonprofit think tank focused on the impact of disruptive innovation.

The report outlines several possible scenarios for the future of boot camps. To thrive, the report said, boot camps must expand into areas other than computing, offer more lifelong learning opportunities and gain strong employer buy-in for their credentials.

Access to federal financial aid for boot camps could either be a blessing or a curse, depending on how the funds are disbursed, the report said. If the funds are not outcomes based, they could allow “low-quality programs to scale quickly on federal dollars.” On the other hand, outcomes-based federal financial aid could open access to more students, while helping them move into the work force.

Relatively few institutions have created their own boot camps, but the report urges higher education institutions to consider this option. It warns, however, that such investments may come “at the expense of the traditional model.”

