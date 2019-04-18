Print This

Title

Rutgers Faculty Union Reaches Contract Agreement

By

Colleen Flaherty
April 18, 2019
Comments
 
 

Full-time faculty members and graduate assistants at Rutgers University reached a tentative contract agreement with their administration, averting a possible strike, they announced this week. “For the first time in the union’s nearly 50-year history, we won equal pay for equal work for female faculty, faculty of color and for faculty in the Newark and Camden campuses,” Deepa Kumar, associate professor of media studies and Middle Eastern studies, and president of the American Association of University Professors- and American Federation of Teachers-affiliated union, said in a statement. Graduate stipends will increase from $25,969 to $30,162 over the course of the contract.

Additional gains include assurances of a harassment- and stalking-free workplace, enforced with binding arbitration, according to the union. Academic freedom also now extends to social media. Non-tenure-track professors secured multiyear contracts for terms of up to seven years, plus grievance procedures with binding arbitration. Rutgers may now sponsor non-tenure-track professors for permanent residency status. All Ph.D. students who teach prior to completing course work and qualifying exams must be paid as a teaching assistant, not a part-time lecturer, the union said. The university confirmed that it had reached a tentative deal.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Reducing the Carbon Footprint of Academic Travel
Losing Conviviality
The Subtle Erosion of Academic Freedom

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

Digital Storytelling: What We’ve Learned
Pagers, Smartphones, and the Cost of Progress
Debt Phobia
Guest Post: Teaching Writing Around/To/Despite the AP English Language Exam
Learning Innovation, Scholarship and the Carey Article
VR, AR, AI Worldwide Perspectives

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Amid budget deficits and unfavorable demographics, Oberlin pushes to do more with less

Middlebury calls off lecture by conservative Polish leader amid threats of protests

Advocates share war and success stories at 'Inside Higher Ed' event

Advocates for student learning assessment say it's time for a different approach

Protest Over White Nationalist Grad Student

University of the Arts rejects calls to fire Camille Paglia

Tensions grow in Australia over courses on Western civilization

How to maximize the odds you'll be in the right place at the right time for your career advancement

12 scholars share ideas for reducing carbon emissions in academic travel (opinion)

Back to Top