Academic Minute: Air Pollution Posters

Doug Lederman
April 19, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Edwin Stafford, professor of marketing at Utah State University, examines how teaching kids about pollution changed their parents' perspective. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

