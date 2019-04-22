Print This

Academic Minute: Newspaper Coverage of Opioid Addiction

Doug Lederman
April 22, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Dayton Week, Chad Painter, assistant professor of communication, describes how newspapers' reporting on an issue can have a big impact. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

