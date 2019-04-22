Print This

Title

Hampshire College Accreditation at Risk

By

Scott Jaschik
April 22, 2019
Comments
 
 

The New England Commission on Higher Education announced Friday that it has given a "show cause" order to Hampshire College, indicating that the college's accreditation is at risk. Under such an order, the college must provide information to the accreditor about why it should not be placed on probation or have its accreditation revoked. The announcement noted that institutional resources were an area of concern. If Hampshire loses its accreditation, its students would no longer be eligible for federal student aid.

Hampshire has been for several months debating its finances and future. Earlier this month, the president quit and the college's board indicated it would try to find a way to stay independent.

Hampshire's interim president, Ken Rosenthal, said in a statement released by the accreditor, "Hampshire is taking important steps to operate as a smaller college and to fund-raise in support our mission, guided by our Board of Trustees. We welcome this opportunity to come before the commission to present our plans as we restructure and financially reinvigorate the college, and to demonstrate that we remain in full compliance with the commission's standards."

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

‘Religion in the University’
Reducing the Carbon Footprint
of Academic Travel
Losing Conviviality

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

An Opportunity for Better Assessment
Looking for the New Keynes
Reference Material
'Jump-Starting America' as an Invitation to a Conversation with Economic Conservatives
Messing With Texans
Dependent Clauses and the Mueller Report

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Accusations of forced failing grades fly at Arizona State

Photography professor is accused of violating rules of consent in a new book on Greek life

Study shows significant impact of legacy status in admissions, and that the applicants have been str

Arkansas Tech University accused of honoring Holocaust denier

Broad coalition puts focus on lifting ban on student aid in prisons

Advocates for student learning assessment say it's time for a different approach

Education Department urges colleges to be clear about financial aid offered to admitted applicants

If colleges don't act to deal with inequities in college admissions, the government will (opinion)

An Opportunity for Better Assessment | Just Visiting

Back to Top