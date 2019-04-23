Print This

Academic Minute: Emotional Well-Being of Patients

By

Doug Lederman
April 23, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of Dayton Week, Scott Hall, professor of counselor education, explains why health care shouldn't be limited to physical ailments. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

