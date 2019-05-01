Print This

Academic Minute: Police Violence and Public Mental Health

By

Doug Lederman
May 1, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Jordan DeVylder, associate professor at the graduate school of social service at Fordham University, discusses how psychological distress can linger after exposure to police violence. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

