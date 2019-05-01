Poll: Voters Oppose Free College, Loan Forgiveness

A new Quinnipiac University poll finds 52 percent of voters oppose making all public colleges in the U.S. free. Only 45 percent support free public college.

Fifty-four percent of voters oppose and 41 percent of voters support free public college even if it is paid for by a new tax on wealthy individuals.

The poll also found that 57 percent of voters support having the federal government forgive up to $50,000 in student loans for people making less than $250,000 a year. Senator Elizabeth Warren has proposed offering up to $50,000 in student loan forgiveness to borrowers with a household income of up to $100,000. Borrowers with six-figure incomes would receive graduated loan forgiveness unless they earn more than $250,000 under the Warren plan.

Fifty-two percent of voters said they would oppose a loan forgiveness plan if it were paid for by a new tax on the wealthy, according to the poll.