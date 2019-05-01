Print This

Title

Poll: Voters Oppose Free College, Loan Forgiveness

By

Ashley A. Smith
May 1, 2019
Comments
 
 

A new Quinnipiac University poll finds 52 percent of voters oppose making all public colleges in the U.S. free. Only 45 percent support free public college.

Fifty-four percent of voters oppose and 41 percent of voters support free public college even if it is paid for by a new tax on wealthy individuals.

The poll also found that 57 percent of voters support having the federal government forgive up to $50,000 in student loans for people making less than $250,000 a year. Senator Elizabeth Warren has proposed offering up to $50,000 in student loan forgiveness to borrowers with a household income of up to $100,000. Borrowers with six-figure incomes would receive graduated loan forgiveness unless they earn more than $250,000 under the Warren plan.

Fifty-two percent of voters said they would oppose a loan forgiveness plan if it were paid for by a new tax on the wealthy, according to the poll.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Rethinking Career and Technical Education
Showcasing Historically Black Colleges in ‘Homecoming’
Bringing the True Value of Higher Education
to the Forefront

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Return of Hope: Thinking About a Future of Higher Ed as a Public Good
Beyond Distribution Requirements
Quantum leap into the future of education
The Misuse of the Diffusion of Innovation
Grounding Deep Change
To Engage or to Disengage

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Popular Right Now

Trinity College sociologist who studies whiteness is again in trouble for his comments about race

Study of student learning outcomes

Stanford backs down -- for a year -- on ending support for university press

2 Killed, 4 Injured in Shooting at UNC Charlotte

Dartmouth and University of Virginia drop Coalition application

Are Today’s College Students More Psychologically Fragile Than in the Past? | Higher Ed Gamma

Emerging career education tracks may mask struggles of students in traditional programs

McGraw Hill and Cengage Plan Merger

Virginia Tech Students Walk Out Over Sex Assault

Back to Top