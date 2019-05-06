Print This

Title

Georgia Professor on Leave Over Allegations

By

Colleen Flaherty
May 6, 2019
Comments
 
 

The University of Georgia has banned William Kazez, professor of math, from campus as it investigates multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Lisa Anderson, an attorney for two complainants, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that seven women -- both students and faculty members -- have accused Kazez of unwanted touching, groping and sex acts. The university declined to comment in detail on the case but confirmed that Kazez is being investigated and is not teaching. Kazez’s attorney, Janet E. Hill, reportedly said that Kazez denies acting unlawfully. “Kazez has empathy for the accusers, however, some of their assertions have changed over time, and others could not have happened as alleged,” Hill said.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

Liberal Arts Under Pressure
Counterproductive Thinking
Service With a Smell

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Continuing Adventures of Free College
'Zoo Nebraska' and Small Colleges in Rural Areas
A Passion for Pedagogy
What Indian Elections Could Mean for Higher Ed
Adjuncts and Freelancers: Reading Signs of Eventual Destruction
Friday Fragments

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Brown University and others consider lessons of its open curriculum, now 50 years old

Doane U suspends library director over exhibit that included 1920s-era students in blackface

Washington State Legislature votes to restore affirmative action

Colorado State, citing potential sex assaults, tries to shut down Undie Run

The disadvantages and dangers of making cuts to the liberal arts (opinion)

‘Prolonged Institutional Failure’ at Harvard

The Continuing Adventures of Free College | Confessions of a Community College Dean

Updates on admission scandal, with $6.5 million parents identified and two more parents pleading gui

Far-right government in Brazil slashes university funding, threatens cuts to philosophy and sociolog

Back to Top