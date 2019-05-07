Print This

Academic Minute: Recyclable by Design

Doug Lederman
May 7, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, part of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Week, Richard Gross, professor in the department of chemistry and biology at RPI, looks into how plastics that degrade naturally could help save the planet. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

