Print This

Title

Academic Minute: Expanding Wind Energy

By

Doug Lederman
May 8, 2019
Comments
 
 

Today on the Academic Minute, part of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Week, Miki Amitay, an associate professor in RPI's department of mechanical, aerospace and nuclear engineering, wonders if wind turbines should breathe like our lungs do. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

Opinions on Inside Higher Ed

The Wrong Response to a Tragedy
How to Make the GPA Less Flawed
Liberal Arts Under Pressure

Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U

The Annual Extra-Credit Warning
Learning Innovation and the Faculty Labor Market
Zombie Jesus and the Running Person
Responsive Teaching
Knewton Is Gone. The Larger Threat Remains
A Plea to My Colleagues

Inside Higher Ed Careers

 

Browse Faculty Jobs

College Pages

Colleges mentioned here

Popular Right Now

Johns Hopkins students escalate sit-in over proposed campus police force

AAUP investigation finds Vermont Law School violated shared governance when it stripped tenure from

Get Ready to Binge-Watch the Admissions Scandal

The disadvantages and dangers of making cuts to the liberal arts (opinion)

What will become of neuroscience at Montana State?

Community colleges go international for enrollment

Doane U suspends library director over exhibit that included 1920s-era students in blackface

Report: Data Challenge Narrative on Merit Aid

Grad Student Cleared in Case Over Comments on White People

Back to Top