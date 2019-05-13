Print This

Academic Minute: Decision Making

By

Doug Lederman
May 13, 2019
Today on the Academic Minute, Annmarie Cano, professor of psychology and associate provost for faculty development and faculty success at Wayne State University, explores one method for decision making. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

